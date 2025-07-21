Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to stay on to tackle challenges such as US tariffs despite election loss, reports AP.
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 21-07-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 11:22 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to stay on to tackle challenges such as US tariffs despite election loss, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Steady Rise in India's Automobile Sales Amid Economic Challenges
India's Exports Hold Steady Amid Global Economic Challenges
India's Forex Reserves Dwindle: Navigating Economic Challenges
Airtel Chairman's Optimism Amid Global Economic Challenges
G20 Tensions: Global Economic Challenges Amid U.S. Tariffs