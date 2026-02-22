Global Condemnation Against US Ambassador's Israel Statements Escalates

In a significant diplomatic pushback, Pakistan and 13 other countries expressed strong disapproval on Sunday against recent statements made by the US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee. His remarks, which appeared to endorse Israel's control over mainland Arab regions, have sparked alarm among Muslim-majority nations.

The controversial statement was made during an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Huckabee suggested aligning with a biblical interpretation that extends Israel's borders between the Euphrates and Nile rivers. Such comments, according to a joint statement by the nation's foreign ministers, severely undermine international law and the UN charter, posing a 'grave threat' to regional stability.

The foreign ministers from Pakistan, Egypt, Jordan, and other countries voiced their categorical rejection of statements and policies threatening Palestinian self-determination. Emphasizing a return to the borders established on June 4, 1967, they reiterated a call for ending Israel's occupation and settlement activities, warning these could exacerbate violence in the region.

