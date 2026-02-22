Mystery Surrounds Deaths of Two Policemen in Punjab

In a shocking incident in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, two policemen were found dead, both suffering from bullet injuries. The deceased have been identified as Assistant Sub Inspector Gurnam Singh and home guard personnel Ashok Kumar.

The discovery has prompted an immediate investigative response, though details remain unclear. Station House Officer Banarsi Dass confirmed that while speculations indicate a possible altercation between the two officers, such claims are yet to be verified.

"At this stage, investigations are on," said Officer Dass, emphasizing the ongoing nature of the inquiry and urging patience as authorities work to uncover the truth behind this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)