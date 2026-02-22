Mystery Surrounds Deaths of Two Policemen in Punjab
Two policemen, identified as Gurnam Singh and Ashok Kumar, were found dead with bullet injuries in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. Authorities are investigating the deaths, with initial reports suggesting a conflict between the officers. An official response points to ongoing investigations into the incident.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, two policemen were found dead, both suffering from bullet injuries. The deceased have been identified as Assistant Sub Inspector Gurnam Singh and home guard personnel Ashok Kumar.
The discovery has prompted an immediate investigative response, though details remain unclear. Station House Officer Banarsi Dass confirmed that while speculations indicate a possible altercation between the two officers, such claims are yet to be verified.
"At this stage, investigations are on," said Officer Dass, emphasizing the ongoing nature of the inquiry and urging patience as authorities work to uncover the truth behind this tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- Gurdaspur
- deaths
- cops
- investigation
- dispute
- policemen
- Gurnam Singh
- Ashok Kumar
- shooting
ALSO READ
Mystery Surrounding Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash: Calls for Thorough Investigation Intensify
Kerala SHRC Launches Investigation into Newborn's Tragic Death
Calls for Investigation Intensify Following Ajit Pawar Plane Crash
Controversy Unfolds in Baramati Plane Crash Investigation
Ukraine Defies Energy Blackmail Amid Russian Oil Dispute