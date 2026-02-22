Left Menu

Manipur Mourns Loss of Respected MLA Vungzagin Valte

Manipur government declared three-day mourning for BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, who passed away due to injuries sustained during 2023 ethnic violence. The national flag will fly at half-mast, and no official entertainment will be held. Valte, a former Congress member, later joined BJP and held significant roles.

The state of Manipur has announced a three-day mourning period in honor of BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, who passed away on Saturday in Gurugram. The Zomi tribal leader from Thanlon constituency succumbed to injuries he sustained during ethnic violence in 2023.

Throughout the mourning period, the national flag will fly at half-mast on all government buildings across Manipur. Official entertainment programs are canceled as a mark of respect.

Valte was first elected to the assembly in 2012 on a Congress ticket and later switched to BJP. He held posts in the general administration and transport departments and was re-elected in 2022. Condolences poured in from various leaders, acknowledging his service.

