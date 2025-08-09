Protestors attempt to breach police barricades in Howrah as part of march to Bengal secretariat on anniversary of RG Kar incident.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-08-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 13:11 IST
