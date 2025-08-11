Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduces modified Income Tax bill in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 14:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduces modified Income Tax bill in Lok Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uprising in Sost: Protests Against Taxation and Exploitation in PoGB
Supreme Court Split Verdict: A Taxation Tug-of-War
Taxation Revamp: New Perks for Unified Pension Subscribers
Lok Sabha passes Income-Tax (No 2) Bill and Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill amid din.
Lok Sabha Passes Crucial Taxation Bills Amidst Controversy