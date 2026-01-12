Southeast Asia Restricts Elon Musk's Grok AI Over Deepfake Concerns

Malaysia and Indonesia have taken a stand against Elon Musk's Grok AI chatbot by instituting a ban due to its misuse in generating non-consensual explicit images.

This decisive action underscores increasing global alarm over the capabilities of generative AI tools like Grok, which can produce realistic sound, text, and images while existing safety measures fall short in curbing their misuse.

Officials in these Southeast Asian countries emphasize that Grok's lack of effective safeguards jeopardizes privacy rights, leading to the temporary block until stronger protective measures are enforced.

(With inputs from agencies.)