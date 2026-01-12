Southeast Asia Restricts Elon Musk's Grok AI Over Deepfake Concerns
Malaysia and Indonesia have blocked Grok, an AI chatbot by Elon Musk's xAI, due to its misuse in creating non-consensual explicit images. These moves highlight the global concern over generative AI tools and their misuse. Authorities demand robust safeguards to protect against privacy violations and human rights abuses.
Malaysia and Indonesia have taken a stand against Elon Musk's Grok AI chatbot by instituting a ban due to its misuse in generating non-consensual explicit images.
This decisive action underscores increasing global alarm over the capabilities of generative AI tools like Grok, which can produce realistic sound, text, and images while existing safety measures fall short in curbing their misuse.
Officials in these Southeast Asian countries emphasize that Grok's lack of effective safeguards jeopardizes privacy rights, leading to the temporary block until stronger protective measures are enforced.
