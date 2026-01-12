Shooters Captured: AAP Sarpanch's Murder Case Update
Punjab Police have arrested two shooters and five others in connection with the murder of an AAP sarpanch at a wedding in Amritsar. The shooters were captured in Chhattisgarh and will be brought to Amritsar for further investigation. The incident has prompted political backlash against the AAP government.
On Monday, Punjab Police announced the arrest of two shooters, along with five other suspects, in the murder case of an AAP sarpanch who was killed at a wedding in Amritsar on January 4.
The shooters, identified as Sukhraj Singh alias Ganga from Tarn Taran and Karamjit Singh from Gurdaspur, were apprehended in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, in collaboration with local police and central agencies, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav informed the press. They are being transported back to Amritsar after securing a transit remand.
CCTV footage from the wedding showed the shooters entering the venue and firing at Jharmal Singh, the sarpanch of Valthoa village, at point-blank range. The incident has fueled criticism of the AAP government, with opposition parties questioning the state's law and order situation.
