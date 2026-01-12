Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Jharkhand Claims Four Lives

Four individuals died after their vehicle collided with a truck in Jharkhand's Garhwa district. The incident occurred late Sunday near Bel Champa. All victims were from Palamu district, returning from a wedding in Sri Vanshidhar town. Authorities have begun investigating the crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Garhwa | Updated: 12-01-2026 11:25 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 11:25 IST
In a tragic road accident, four individuals lost their lives when their vehicle collided with a truck in Jharkhand's Garhwa district. The tragic incident occurred late on Sunday night near the Bel Champa area, according to local police.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the vehicle slammed into a nearby house, requiring the use of a gas cutter to retrieve the bodies from the wreckage. The deceased were identified as Narendra Kumar Paswan (30), Jitendra Kumar Paswan (28), Badal Paswan (18), and Vicky Paswan (18), all residents of Palamu district.

The victims were reportedly returning from a wedding in Bilaspur village when the fatal accident occurred. An investigation has been launched to understand the circumstances leading to the crash. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations.

