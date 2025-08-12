Cabinet approves 700 MW Tato-II hydroelectric project in Arunachal Pradesh for Rs 8,146 cr: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Cabinet approves 700 MW Tato-II hydroelectric project in Arunachal Pradesh for Rs 8,146 cr: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
