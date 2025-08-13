EC must identify voters who are illegal immigrants, as Amit Shah recently said infiltrators should not take part in polling: Tejashwi.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 13-08-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 10:39 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
