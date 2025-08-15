GST of 40 pc to be levied on tobacco products in revamped regime; total incidence of taxation to remain at current level of 88 pc: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 17:37 IST
GST of 40 pc to be levied on tobacco products in revamped regime; total incidence of taxation to remain at current level of 88 pc: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- GST
- tobacco
- taxation
- government
- revamped
- regime
- levy
- incidence
- revenue
- consumption
