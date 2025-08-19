Bihar cabinet approves proposal for uniform fee of Rs 100 for prelims of all recruitment exams: official.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 19-08-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:44 IST
- Country:
- India
