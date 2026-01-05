Naidu Champions Linguistic Equality at World Telugu Conference

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, speaking at the fourth World Telugu Conference, emphasized the importance of linguistic equality across India. He stated that no language is superior or inferior and urged respect for each other's languages.

Naidu stressed that studying in one's mother tongue leads to greater academic success, urging the public to uphold this cultural marker. He refuted the notion that technology undermines language, instead suggesting it aids in their preservation.

Highlighting Telugu's status as a classical language spoken by nearly 10 crore people, Naidu announced the establishment of a Telugu university in Rajahmundry, honoring Potti Sriramulu, a key figure in the formation of linguistic states in India.