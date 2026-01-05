Left Menu

Naidu Champions Linguistic Equality at World Telugu Conference

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized linguistic equality at the World Telugu Conference. He promoted the idea that no language is superior and highlighted the importance of one's mother tongue for success and identity. A Telugu university is planned in Rajahmundry, celebrating Telugu's heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guntur | Updated: 05-01-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 15:06 IST
Naidu Champions Linguistic Equality at World Telugu Conference
languages
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, speaking at the fourth World Telugu Conference, emphasized the importance of linguistic equality across India. He stated that no language is superior or inferior and urged respect for each other's languages.

Naidu stressed that studying in one's mother tongue leads to greater academic success, urging the public to uphold this cultural marker. He refuted the notion that technology undermines language, instead suggesting it aids in their preservation.

Highlighting Telugu's status as a classical language spoken by nearly 10 crore people, Naidu announced the establishment of a Telugu university in Rajahmundry, honoring Potti Sriramulu, a key figure in the formation of linguistic states in India.

TRENDING

1
We're moving court on Tuesday against 'inhumane treatment' of people, deaths during SIR: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

We're moving court on Tuesday against 'inhumane treatment' of people, deaths...

 India
2
Cyberbullying Trial Over False Allegations Targets French First Lady

Cyberbullying Trial Over False Allegations Targets French First Lady

 France
3
Venezuelan Tankers Defy U.S. Sanctions in Stealth Mode

Venezuelan Tankers Defy U.S. Sanctions in Stealth Mode

 Global
4
Ajit Pawar Takes Stand Against Local Leadership in Pune Elections

Ajit Pawar Takes Stand Against Local Leadership in Pune Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026