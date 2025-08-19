Central Railway suspends local train services on harbour line due to submergence of tracks; main line fast services also hit: Officials.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 12:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Central Railway suspends local train services on harbour line due to submergence of tracks; main line fast services also hit: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Government Pushes Bills Amid Parliamentary Disruptions
Commuters stranded as Karnataka transport workers launch statewide strike
Relief Ahead for Commuters: Bhairon Marg Underpass Set for Completion
Bengaluru Commuters Navigate Disruption Amid KSRTC Strike
Reliance Partners with Hyderabad Metro: Refreshing Commuters with Exclusive Beverages