Role of BRICS as a stabilising force will increase amid current global turbulence: Russian deputy chief of mission.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 12:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Role of BRICS as a stabilising force will increase amid current global turbulence: Russian deputy chief of mission.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabian Oil Co: Fueling the Future Amid Geopolitical Challenges
Diplomatic Dynamics: Polish Leaders Juggle International Relations Amidst Internal Politics
Empowering India: Technology and Economic Strength as Key to Global Influence
Putin Applauds India's Global Influence Amid Strategic Partnership