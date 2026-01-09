Liz Truss Honored at Indian Varsity: Emphasizes India's Global Influence

Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, in a Friday event at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara, was conferred an honorary degree, lauding her leadership and contributions to global politics. Truss underscored India's significant influence in reshaping the global order.

During the event, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan encouraged students to uphold values of integrity, diversity, and compassion while tackling issues such as campus drug abuse, framing a strong stand against drugs as a societal duty.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria congratulated graduates, emphasizing that education also involves forming character and civic duty. LPU Chancellor Ashok Kumar Mittal inspired students to use their education to impact society and bolster India's global knowledge economy.

