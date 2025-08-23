Complainant who alleged multiple murders, rapes, burials in Dharmasthala, arrested by SIT, say official sources.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-08-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 10:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Complainant who alleged multiple murders, rapes, burials in Dharmasthala, arrested by SIT, say official sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dharmasthala
- murder
- rape
- burial
- complainant
- SIT
- arrest
- investigation
- case
- allegations
Advertisement