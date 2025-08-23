Left Menu

Complainant who alleged multiple murders, rapes, burials in Dharmasthala, arrested by SIT, say official sources.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-08-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 10:12 IST
Complainant who alleged multiple murders, rapes, burials in Dharmasthala, arrested by SIT, say official sources.
  • Country:
  • India

Complainant who alleged multiple murders, rapes, burials in Dharmasthala, arrested by SIT, say official sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Premier League 2025 Final: Superstarz vs Queens Showdown

Delhi Premier League 2025 Final: Superstarz vs Queens Showdown

 India
2
Vijay Goel Criticizes Supreme Court's Stray Dog Directive Implementation

Vijay Goel Criticizes Supreme Court's Stray Dog Directive Implementation

 India
3
TMC says it will not nominate any member to JPC on 130th Constitution Amendment Bill, calls committee a ''farce''.

TMC says it will not nominate any member to JPC on 130th Constitution Amendm...

 India
4
Delhi Lawyers Rally Against Lieutenant Governor's Controversial Directive

Delhi Lawyers Rally Against Lieutenant Governor's Controversial Directive

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025