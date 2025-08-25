India empowered by walking on path of Sudarshan Chakradhari Mohan Lord Shrikrishna and Charkhadhari Mohan Mahatma Gandhi: PM Modi.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-08-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 18:53 IST
- Country:
- India
India empowered by walking on path of Sudarshan Chakradhari Mohan Lord Shrikrishna and Charkhadhari Mohan Mahatma Gandhi: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- empowerment
- Modi
- Krishna
- Gandhi
- Mohan
- spiritual
- leadership
- history
- modern
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fadnavis Refutes Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Allegation as Political Rhetoric
As CM, I wanted to redevelop Sabarmati Ashram, but then Central govt disagreed; may be it was not in favour of Gandhiji: PM Modi.
Spiritual Deception: Tragic Tale of Trust Betrayed
BJP Leaders Slam Rahul Gandhi for 'Double Standards' on Corruption
Fadnavis Rebuts Gandhi: 'Serial Liar' Allegations and Vote Theft Claims