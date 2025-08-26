Left Menu

India and Japan share trust, strategic outlook; PM Modi's upcoming visit to Japan is significant: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 13:11 IST
India and Japan share trust, strategic outlook; PM Modi's upcoming visit to Japan is significant: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
  • Country:
  • India

India and Japan share trust, strategic outlook; PM Modi's upcoming visit to Japan is significant: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Pilot Training Hub in Mumbai to Elevate India's Aviation Sector

New Pilot Training Hub in Mumbai to Elevate India's Aviation Sector

 India
2
Skelton's Departure Leaves Wallabies in a Bind

Skelton's Departure Leaves Wallabies in a Bind

 Australia
3
A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid

A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid

 India
4
Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Attacks

Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Att...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025