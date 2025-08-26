DNA of people living in India for the past 40,000 years is one; it is our culture to live together: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Delhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 18:48 IST
- Country:
- India
DNA of people living in India for the past 40,000 years is one; it is our culture to live together: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Delhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- DNA
- India
- RSS
- Mohan Bhagwat
- culture
- unity
- heritage
- tradition
- community
- solidarity
Advertisement
ALSO READ
We do not believe uniformity is necessary for unity; there is unity in diversity too. Diversity is a product of unity: RSS chief Bhagawat.
Agriculture Over Ambitions: Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Singular Focus
Lyno AI Presale: The 2025 Opportunity You Can't Miss
Vietnam and Nepal Unite: Strengthening Ties in Trade, Tourism, and Culture
Pulwama's New Dawn: Night Cricket Sparks Hope and Unity