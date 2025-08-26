21 teachers from Higher Education Institutions, Polytechnics chosen for National Teacher Awards, 2025 for exemplary contribution: MoE.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 20:21 IST
- Country:
- India
21 teachers from Higher Education Institutions, Polytechnics chosen for National Teacher Awards, 2025 for exemplary contribution: MoE.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Higher Education Institutions
- Polytechnics
Advertisement