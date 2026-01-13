Left Menu

Market Patience Amidst Political Turmoil: John Williams Speaks

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams stated that current market calm amidst central bank political turmoil indicates investor uncertainty. Speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations, he noted that investors are pausing to see how events will unfold.

13-01-2026
John Williams

The President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, John Williams, addressed the state of the market amidst ongoing political challenges impacting the central bank. During a Monday event, he remarked that the relative steadiness in market pricing underscores a prevailing sense of uncertainty among investors.

Williams made these comments in response to questions from the audience at a Council on Foreign Relations event. He emphasized that this apparent calm in market movements reflects a wait-and-see attitude held by investors.

Investors, according to Williams, are adopting a cautious stance as they anticipate the potential outcomes of current political and economic developments that could impact the central bank's operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

