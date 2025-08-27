Op Sindoor & Op Mahadev sent clear message to terror masterminds of the consequences of playing with Indian citizens' lives: Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 12:55 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
