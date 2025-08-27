Rahul has exposed EC but poll panel didn't respond to his charges, asking for affidavit but he won't be scared: Stalin in Bihar.
PTI | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 27-08-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 13:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Rahul has exposed EC but poll panel didn't respond to his charges, asking for affidavit but he won't be scared: Stalin in Bihar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Stalin's Rally in Bihar: A Show of Unity in INDIA Bloc's Electoral Fight
Chinese Stocks Surge Amid Institutional Support and Retail Return
BJP wins polls by stealing votes with help of EC, alleges Rahul Gandhi at Bihar rally.
We will continue to provide evidence to show how votes in assembly and Lok Sabha polls were stolen, claims Rahul Gandhi at Bihar rally.
PM immediately stopped India's action against terror camps in Pakistan following US President's directions, alleges Rahul Gandhi in Bihar.