Justices Alok Aradhe and Vipul Manubhai Pancholi elevated as judges of Supreme Court: Law Ministry.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 14:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Justices Alok Aradhe and Vipul Manubhai Pancholi elevated as judges of Supreme Court: Law Ministry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lawyers Strike: Delhi's Judiciary Faces Virtual Evidence Controversy
Two High Court Chiefs Elevated to Supreme Court Judges
Judge Overrules Trump Administration's Unusual Lawsuit Against Maryland Judiciary
Federal Judge Throws Out Trump Lawsuit Against Maryland Judges
President Donald Trump-appointed judge rebukes DOJ for 'calamitous' lawsuit against Maryland judges