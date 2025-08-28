Left Menu

RSS fully supports Constitutionally-mandated reservation policies and will support it till the time it is required: Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:31 IST
RSS fully supports Constitutionally-mandated reservation policies and will support it till the time it is required: Chief Mohan Bhagwat.
  • Country:
  • India

RSS fully supports Constitutionally-mandated reservation policies and will support it till the time it is required: Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Need to learn to live and die for nation, promote entrepreneurship to become self-reliant and developed country: Bhagwat.

Need to learn to live and die for nation, promote entrepreneurship to become...

 India
2
Reviving Europe's Future Fighter: Germany, France, and Spain's Collaborative Push

Reviving Europe's Future Fighter: Germany, France, and Spain's Collaborative...

 Global
3
Israeli Airstrikes Escalate Tensions in Yemen's Capital

Israeli Airstrikes Escalate Tensions in Yemen's Capital

 Egypt
4
India Eyes Asia Cup Win to Secure World Cup Berth

India Eyes Asia Cup Win to Secure World Cup Berth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025