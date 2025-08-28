RSS fully supports Constitutionally-mandated reservation policies and will support it till the time it is required: Chief Mohan Bhagwat.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:31 IST
- Country:
- India
