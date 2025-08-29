Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange begins indefinite hunger strike in Mumbai; says won't leave till demands are met.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 10:25 IST
