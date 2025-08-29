Maratha quota protestors denied water, food; public toilets were locked; do you treat guests in this way: Manoj Jarange at Azad Maidan.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:19 IST
Instead of extending permission for protest by one day, Maharashtra government should grant reservation to Marathas: Manoj Jarange.
