Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and 80 other officials have their US visas revoked, State Department official says, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-08-2025 03:20 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 03:20 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
