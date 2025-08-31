Ramon Magsaysay Award for 'Educate Girls' is historic moment for the non-profit and India: Founder Safeena Husain.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 16:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Ramon Magsaysay Award for 'Educate Girls' is historic moment for the non-profit and India: Founder Safeena Husain.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Empowered Voices: Hunger Strike Highlights Political Struggle for Education Funds
Transforming Odisha: Education and Technology Drive Global Aspirations
Revolutionizing Education: Tripura's Space Library Ignites Scientific Passion
Union Education Minister's Historic Visit Sparks Dialogue on Odisha's Educational Future
Congress MP Senthil's Indefinite Fast: A Fight for Education Funds