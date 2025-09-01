SC directs Bihar Legal Service Authority to deploy para-legal volunteers to assist voters, political parties in filing claims, objections.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 13:28 IST
- Country:
- India
