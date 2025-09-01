Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's son Mahanaryaman Scindia elected president of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association: Official.
PTI | Indore | Updated: 01-09-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 13:34 IST
