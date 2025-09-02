Poll authorities in Delhi issue notice to Cong leader Pawan Khera for getting registered in voter lists from two constituencies.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 16:56 IST
