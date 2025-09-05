I have been deeply anguished every time I have come to know about natural calamities during monsoon this year: President Droupadi Murmu.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 15:48 IST
- Country:
- India
I have been deeply anguished every time I have come to know about natural calamities during monsoon this year: President Droupadi Murmu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Droupadi Murmu
Advertisement