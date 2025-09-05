Vice President's office not political institution but high constitutional body: INDIA bloc nominee B Sudershan Reddy in Guwahati.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 05-09-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 18:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Vice President's office not political institution but high constitutional body: INDIA bloc nominee B Sudershan Reddy in Guwahati.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- B Sudershan Reddy
- Guwahati
- INDIA
Advertisement