My one-week trip to Germany, UK was satisfying leading to attracting Rs 15,516 cr investments to TN: CM Stalin upon return to Chennai.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-09-2025 09:24 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 09:24 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
