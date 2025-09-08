French Prime Minister François Bayrou, his fate in the balance, pleads for lawmakers' support to reduce France's debts, reports AP.
PTI | Paris | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:08 IST
French Prime Minister François Bayrou, his fate in the balance, pleads for lawmakers' support to reduce France's debts, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump says US will host next year's Group of 20 summit at his golf club in Miami, AP reports.
Judge blocks Trump administration's ending of legal protections for 1.1 million Venezuelans and Haitians, AP reports.
Palestinian death toll from Israel-Hamas war has surpassed 64,000, AP reports quoting local health officials.