Left Menu

Polish PM Tusk says Polish airspace was violated by 'huge number of Russian drones' and some posed a 'direct threat', reports AP.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 10-09-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 12:17 IST
Polish PM Tusk says Polish airspace was violated by 'huge number of Russian drones' and some posed a 'direct threat', reports AP.

Polish PM Tusk says Polish airspace was violated by 'huge number of Russian drones' and some posed a 'direct threat', reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pochettino's US Team Aiming High With Confidence After Japan Win

Pochettino's US Team Aiming High With Confidence After Japan Win

 United States
2
Blast Rocks South Korean Military Base Near North Korean Border

Blast Rocks South Korean Military Base Near North Korean Border

 Global
3
Motegi Advocates Economic Shifts in LDP Leadership Race

Motegi Advocates Economic Shifts in LDP Leadership Race

 Global
4
EU Backs Poland Amid Russian Airspace Incursion

EU Backs Poland Amid Russian Airspace Incursion

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging Europe’s Euro Trap: IMF Finds Monetary Policy Losing Power in Euroized States

ILO Study Urges Stand-Alone Hybrid Structure for Eswatini’s New Unemployment Benefit Fund

Global Strategy to Eradicate Yaws by 2030 Hinges on Serosurveys, WHO Declares

Brazil’s Road Traffic Epidemic: A Preventable Crisis Demanding Urgent Action

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025