Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport to resume services from Wednesday evening: Officials.
PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 10-09-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 17:11 IST
Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport to resume services from Wednesday evening: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Star Air Resumes Services at Nanded Airport After Safety Enhancements
Ghana's Economic Resurgence: Services Sector Leads Growth Surge
Kerala's Return to Ceremonial Respect: Officials Must Use 'Honourable' Prefix
Poland Resumes Air Operations Amidst Military Concerns
Urban Company's IPO Fully Subscribed: A Milestone in App-Based Services