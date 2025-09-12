C P Radhakrishnan sworn in as next Vice President of India.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 10:15 IST
- Country:
- India
C P Radhakrishnan sworn in as next Vice President of India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gen Z Protests Prompt Nepal Political Leaders to Reconsider Leadership Amid Crisis
Governor Nazeer Advocates Collaboration for Quantum Tech Growth at Amrita University's Graduation
Nepal's Gen Z Movement Backs Sushila Karki As Interim Leadership Choice
Turkey's Opposition Faces Critical Court Decision on Leadership
Govt Backs Nelson Tasman Tourism with $50k Marketing Boost After Storms