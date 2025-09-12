Sebi to broaden the definition of 'strategic investor' under the REIT and InvIT norms by including QIBs: Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:26 IST
