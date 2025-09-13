Violence was unfortunate, I spoke to displaced people and can say Manipur looking towards new dawn: Modi at Churachandpur rally.
PTI | Churachandpur | Updated: 13-09-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 13:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Violence was unfortunate, I spoke to displaced people and can say Manipur looking towards new dawn: Modi at Churachandpur rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Modi's Pledge for Peace in Manipur: A Vision of Prosperity
We want to make Manipur symbol of peace and prosperity, I am with people of this state: PM in Churachandpur.
Centre's continuous efforts towards peace led to talks between groups of Hills and Valley: PM in Manipur.
Modi's Commitment to Restore Peace for Manipur's Displaced
PM interacts with people displaced due to Manipur ethnic violence at Churachandpur: Officials.