Police record statement of Raj Kundra, businessman and husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, in Mumbai in Rs 60 crore cheating case: Officials.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-09-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 21:01 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
