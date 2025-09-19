SC approves draft constitution of AIFF with some modifications, directs football body to adopt it within four weeks in general body meeting.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 11:13 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
