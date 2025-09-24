Donald Trump continues to claim he used trade as bargaining chip to coerce India into halting Op Sindoor; govt refused to address claim: CWC.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Donald Trump continues to claim he used trade as bargaining chip to coerce India into halting Op Sindoor; govt refused to address claim: CWC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump and Albanese: A Historic Meeting on AUKUS and Global Diplomacy
Global Diplomacy: S Jaishankar's Strategic Sidelines
Race Against Time: U.N.'s Last-Ditch Nuclear Diplomacy with Iran
Trump's Energy Diplomacy: Urging Allies to Ditch Russian Oil
Standoff Over Sanctions: Iran and European Powers in Eleventh Hour Diplomacy