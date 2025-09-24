Barring few unfortunate incidents early in the day, situation brought under control by 4 PM: Govt statement on Ladakh situation.
Barring few unfortunate incidents early in the day, situation brought under control by 4 PM: Govt statement on Ladakh situation.
