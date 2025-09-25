China, world's largest carbon polluting nation, announces new climate goal to cut emissions by 7 per cent to 10 per cent by 2035, reports AP.
PTI | United Nations | Updated: 25-09-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 00:17 IST
