36 persons, including 8 children, 16 women, died at stampede in TVK chief Vijay's rally held at Karur: TN CM Stalin.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-09-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 23:05 IST
- Country:
- India
36 persons, including 8 children, 16 women, died at stampede in TVK chief Vijay's rally held at Karur: TN CM Stalin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Unfolds: Stampede at Actor-Politician Vijay's Rally Claims Lives
Tragedy Strikes at Tamil Nadu Rally: A Deadly Stampede at Vijay's Campaign
Tragedy at Vijay's Rally: Stampede Claims 36 Lives
Tragedy Unfolds at Vijay's Political Rally in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Tragedy: Stampede at Actor Vijay's Rally Claims 36 Lives