TN CM Stalin condoles stampede deaths at TVK chief Vijay's Karur rally.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-09-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 23:12 IST
- Country:
- India
TN CM Stalin condoles stampede deaths at TVK chief Vijay's Karur rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Unfolds: Stampede at Actor-Politician Vijay's Rally Claims Lives
Tragedy Strikes at Tamil Nadu Rally: A Deadly Stampede at Vijay's Campaign
Tragic Stampede at Vijay's Rally: A Nation Mourns
Tragedy at Vijay's Rally: Stampede Claims 36 Lives
Tragedy Unfolds at Vijay's Political Rally in Tamil Nadu